Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.0 days.
Cargotec Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CYJBF remained flat at $83.59 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. Cargotec has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.59.
Cargotec Company Profile
