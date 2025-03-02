Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Receives $4.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.94.

CARM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $0.70 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W lowered shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Carisma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CARM

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:CARM opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Carisma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Carisma Therapeutics by 3,661,933.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 549,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 549,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.