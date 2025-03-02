Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.47.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

