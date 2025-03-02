Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK) Short Interest Update

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 82,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catheter Precision

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catheter Precision stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Free Report) by 362.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,164 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 3.51% of Catheter Precision worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Catheter Precision Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN VTAK traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 90,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Catheter Precision has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Catheter Precision Company Profile

Catheter Precision, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells medical technologies for the field of cardiac electrophysiology (EP) in the United States. The company’s lead product is View into Ventricular Onset System, a non-invasive imaging system that offers 3D cardiac mapping to help with localizing the sites of origin of idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts prior to EP procedures.

