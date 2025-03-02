Celer Network Market Capitalization Achieves $95.15 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $95.15 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,763,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

