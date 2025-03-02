China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,679,200 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 2,633,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHPXF opened at $2.38 on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.
