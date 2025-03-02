China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,679,200 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 2,633,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHPXF opened at $2.38 on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, and engineering insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

