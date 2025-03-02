City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $5.14. City Office REIT shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 169,649 shares.

City Office REIT Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $212.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.79 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 24,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 205,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 38,285 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

