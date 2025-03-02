ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $101,702.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,120. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $633,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

EMO stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. 38,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $51.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.33.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.