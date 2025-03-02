Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,455 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,600.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,357,425 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,677,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,294,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,186,000 after purchasing an additional 327,880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,269,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 830,684 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. Analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 76,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,293,017.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,375.41. This trade represents a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 76,844 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,310,699.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 68,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,883.14. This represents a 52.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 733,431 shares of company stock worth $21,444,493. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

