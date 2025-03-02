Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $16,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 615,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,533,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Covea Finance boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 123,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 54,340 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $7,508,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Vertical Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

