Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $6,128,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 563.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 126,168 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 750,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,122,000 after buying an additional 85,467 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 54.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 74,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 411.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 69,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $31.52 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

View Our Latest Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.