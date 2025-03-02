Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 221,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,238.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 20,595 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,028,000 after buying an additional 36,288 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.37. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.