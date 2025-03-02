Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 166 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,038 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 37,140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 694,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,990,000 after purchasing an additional 692,303 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 126,531.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 678,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,991,000 after purchasing an additional 678,209 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 599.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 430,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,710,000 after purchasing an additional 369,293 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 437,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,000.28.

NYSE LLY opened at $920.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $872.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $814.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $848.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

