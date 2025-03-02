Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 861 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $51,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $248.71 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

