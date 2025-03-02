Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 755,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $24,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HP by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,871,046,000 after buying an additional 3,923,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $885,877,000 after buying an additional 2,477,977 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,776,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $482,164,000 after buying an additional 592,391 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,581,422 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,816,000 after buying an additional 612,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 11.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,743,122 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $241,876,000 after buying an additional 678,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $4,997,076.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,964.40. The trade was a 60.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 40,287 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,401,987.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,724.80. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,641. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

