Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.23 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 87.10 ($1.10). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 87.30 ($1.10), with a volume of 4,636,827 shares traded.

Coats Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.23.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coats Group

In related news, insider David Paja purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £142,500 ($179,222.74). Also, insider Steve Murray acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £33,250 ($41,818.64). Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Coats Group Company Profile

About Coats Group plc

Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data, and the environment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.