Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $250,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $134.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.67. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

