Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$67.04 and traded as high as C$67.24. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$65.77, with a volume of 85,607 shares trading hands.

CCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$77.50 to C$75.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.922 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

