Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 153,051 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 90,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.