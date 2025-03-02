Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 153,051 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 90,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 66.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 76,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,364 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 25.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

