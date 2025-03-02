Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Commercial National Financial Price Performance
CEFC stock remained flat at $10.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. Commercial National Financial has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $11.47.
Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter.
Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend
Commercial National Financial Company Profile
Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial National Financial
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.