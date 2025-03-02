Comparing Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Hello Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of Hello Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hello Group and Clearwater Analytics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hello Group $10.93 billion 0.10 $275.72 million $0.97 7.60 Clearwater Analytics $451.80 million 17.02 -$21.63 million $1.66 18.75

Analyst Ratings

Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than Clearwater Analytics. Hello Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearwater Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hello Group and Clearwater Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hello Group 2 2 2 0 2.00 Clearwater Analytics 1 0 9 0 2.80

Hello Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.94%. Clearwater Analytics has a consensus target price of $33.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Hello Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hello Group is more favorable than Clearwater Analytics.

Profitability

This table compares Hello Group and Clearwater Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hello Group 11.98% 11.41% 7.51% Clearwater Analytics 93.97% 7.11% 5.21%

Risk & Volatility

Hello Group has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names. The company also provides livestream services for various content and activities comprising talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers; value-added services; advertising and marketing services; and mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally. It offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. The company’s Clearwater Prism SaaS-based data and reporting platform for investment data delivers a range of product modules, including Prism reporting and statements, Prism connectors, Prism data ops, and Prism managed services. It also provides Clearwater JUMP that provides a modular front, middle and back office solution to investment managers, private banks, and insurer, as well as portfolio management and order management, unit-linked funds, tri-partite templates, and full trade life cycle solutions. In addition, the company offers Clearwater LPx, a full-service solution for private funds that delivers complete, timely, accurate, and consumable data for limited partnerships; and Clearwater MLx, a comprehensive mortgage loan investment solution that provides investors to drive growth and make informed decisions, oversight, and reporting capabilities for mortgage loan investments, as well as enhances risk reporting, servicer tracking, oversight, and accounting capabilities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

