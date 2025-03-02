Comparing Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) & Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Kymera Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $688,000.00 315.13 -$41.44 million ($0.94) -4.51 Kymera Therapeutics $47.07 million 43.13 -$146.96 million ($2.97) -10.56

Cardiff Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiff Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kymera Therapeutics 0 3 10 1 2.86

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cardiff Oncology and Kymera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 175.16%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $56.69, indicating a potential upside of 80.84%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -6,238.17% -73.97% -60.40% Kymera Therapeutics -191.26% -24.96% -20.27%

Risk and Volatility

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Cardiff Oncology on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company develops STAT6, a Type 2 inflammation in allergic diseases; and TYK2, a treatment for inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

