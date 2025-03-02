CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault Sells 900 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 831,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,064. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amanda Mandy Gourbault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $154,817.98.

CompoSecure Stock Down 13.9 %

CMPO opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,579,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,198,000 after purchasing an additional 734,202 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,856,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,416 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,278,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after purchasing an additional 169,067 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

