Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $50.97 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $50.97 or 0.00057986 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $452.11 million and $31.15 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00013522 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00005242 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001161 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,870,005 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

