Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 0.9 %
CMDXF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.55. 43,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,637. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.