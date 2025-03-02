Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 0.9 %

CMDXF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.55. 43,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,637. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

