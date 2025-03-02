Concordium (CCD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $307,299.40

Concordium (CCD) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Concordium has a market cap of $42.31 million and approximately $307,299.40 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Concordium

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,798,661,749 coins and its circulating supply is 11,365,607,916 coins. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

