Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Reaches $0.0106 on Major Exchanges

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $1,679.65 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,640.20 or 0.98078245 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,090.67 or 0.96324147 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

[Telegram](https://t.me/ContinuumFi)[Medium](https://medium.com/@continuumfinancelabs)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/43607668/continuum-finance-lightpaper-en-20.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

