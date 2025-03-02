Critical Comparison: Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) vs. Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Cosmos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -11.21% 13.67% 3.59% Cosmos Group N/A N/A -78.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cosmos Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $79.53 million 0.62 -$71.40 million ($3.70) -0.78 Cosmos Group $620,000.00 1.11 -$77.34 million N/A N/A

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Cosmos Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Stronghold Digital Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stronghold Digital Mining and Cosmos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 1 1 3.00 Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 114.12%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Volatility and Risk

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosmos Group has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Cosmos Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. focuses on the physical artworks and collectibles business in Hong Kong and internationally. It operates online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company is based in Singapore.

