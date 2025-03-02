Cryptocurrency Stocks To Research – March 2nd

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Cellebrite DI are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive most of their revenue or strategic focus from the cryptocurrency market or related blockchain technology. These companies might engage in activities such as cryptocurrency mining, trading, financial services, or developing blockchain-based applications, offering investors an indirect way to participate in the evolving digital currency landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,962,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,366,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,678,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,046. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 2.04.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,033. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.47.

