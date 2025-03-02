CTRL GROUP Ltd’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MCTR)

CTRL GROUP’s (NASDAQ:MCTR – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 3rd. CTRL GROUP had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During CTRL GROUP’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CTRL GROUP Trading Up 13.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCTR opened at $5.55 on Friday. CTRL GROUP has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

About CTRL GROUP

We are an integrated marketing and advertising services provider in Hong Kong specializing in mobile games promotion for the local market. We provide services to mobile game developers, principally developers of mobile gaming applications or “apps” that the gamers download from developer’s websites and applicable mobile operation systems, such as Apple Store or Android Google Play Store.

