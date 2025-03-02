CTRL GROUP Ltd’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MCTR)

CTRL GROUP’s (NASDAQ:MCTR – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 3rd. CTRL GROUP had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During CTRL GROUP’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
CTRL GROUP Trading Up 13.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MCTR opened at $5.55 on Friday. CTRL GROUP has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $12.00.
About CTRL GROUP
