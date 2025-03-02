D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Up 235.6% in February

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 235.6% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.
D2L Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DTLIF opened at C$14.40 on Friday. D2L has a one year low of C$6.17 and a one year high of C$14.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.25.
About D2L
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than D2L
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.