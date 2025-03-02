DA Davidson Reiterates Neutral Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 182,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 159,966 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,335.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 25,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in NVIDIA by 574.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 103,292 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 87,973 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

