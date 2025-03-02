Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Announces Dividend of $0.30

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.

Dacotah Banks Stock Performance

Dacotah Banks stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. Dacotah Banks has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

