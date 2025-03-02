DeFiChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $92,231.76 (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $92,231.76 worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85,246.79 or 1.00099322 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85,087.96 or 0.99912823 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,149,750,004 coins and its circulating supply is 828,938,980 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

