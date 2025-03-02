Dero (DERO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,879.03

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $9,879.03 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85,797.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.16 or 0.00142377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00011343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.95 or 0.00371749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.27 or 0.00262556 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00022439 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00040578 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

