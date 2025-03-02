Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance
DGCB opened at $53.60 on Friday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.1859 per share. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.
About Dimensional Global Credit ETF
The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.
