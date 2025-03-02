Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

DGCB opened at $53.60 on Friday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.1859 per share. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Credit ETF

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 46,494 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Two West Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

