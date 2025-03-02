Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stake Increased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,083 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 7.2% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $42,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,492,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,360,000 after buying an additional 116,080 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,744,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,367,000 after buying an additional 159,216 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,606,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after buying an additional 710,723 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,828,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after buying an additional 254,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,795,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,358,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.