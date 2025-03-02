Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Diodes by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $46,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,461. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $162,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.31. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

