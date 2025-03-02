Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $508,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEN opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $40.74.

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

