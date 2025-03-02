Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Short Interest Up 134.7% in February

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 134.7% from the January 31st total of 498,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,083,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGLL. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at $763,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

GGLL traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,587. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.