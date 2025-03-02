Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the January 31st total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of METD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 213,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,542. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,845 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000.

The Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (METD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METD was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

