Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the January 31st total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of METD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 213,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,542. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $26.62.
Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (METD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METD was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
