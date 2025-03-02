Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

Shares of IRON stock opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.73. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $126,480.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $470,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,696.25. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,001. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 798.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

