Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Lessened by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DFS opened at $195.38 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $205.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.91.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

