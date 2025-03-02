dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 76.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 762612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.01).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DOTD

dotdigital Group Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of £233.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.71.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 2.58 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.01%. Analysts anticipate that dotdigital Group Plc will post 4.6030099 EPS for the current year.

dotdigital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.