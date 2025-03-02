Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 158 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Stryker by 19.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Stryker by 13.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 144,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,027,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 8.3% during the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $386.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $380.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.22. The company has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

