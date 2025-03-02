Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 717 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLTO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Veralto by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Veralto by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,654,000 after acquiring an additional 860,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,608,000 after acquiring an additional 757,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veralto by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,232,000 after acquiring an additional 558,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Veralto by 628.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 579,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,998,000 after acquiring an additional 499,735 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLTO stock opened at $99.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $85.70 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

