Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Dundee Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Dundee stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,133. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 36.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dundee has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.
Dundee Company Profile
