Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dundee Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Dundee stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,133. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 36.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dundee has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

