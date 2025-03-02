Dynex 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $226,639.98 (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Dynex has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $226,639.98 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynex coin can now be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynex alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85,246.79 or 1.00099322 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,087.96 or 0.99912823 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 100,740,319 coins and its circulating supply is 100,740,177 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 100,740,318.59301186. The last known price of Dynex is 0.0777404 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $244,123.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.