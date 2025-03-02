Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the January 31st total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Else Nutrition Trading Down 25.7 %

Else Nutrition stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 209,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,430. The company has a market cap of $2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.67. Else Nutrition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Get Else Nutrition alerts:

About Else Nutrition

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants.

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.