Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,100 shares, an increase of 165.8% from the January 31st total of 429,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Trading Up 14.4 %
GDLNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,544. Energy Transition Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
About Energy Transition Minerals
